Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year

Time magazine has named US President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as 2020 "Person of the Year".

This comes after the two recently featured in the Top 10 most-tweeted-about people in the world. Joe Biden featured second on the list just before incumbent US President Donald Trump, while Kamala Harris was on the tenth position, being the only woman on that list. The list also featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the seventh place.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris created history by defeating US President Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections, which culminated in November 2020. Biden was declared the winner after he flipped main battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia to get past the margin of 270 electoral college votes.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year for changing the American story, for showing that forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division and also for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.

The TIME magazine editor further wrote that despite being dismissed as out of touch on the left and misrepresented as a socialist from his right, Biden stood his ground near the center and managed to thrive.

He further wrote that Biden chose Harris who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, as his Vice Presidential running mate and the two together showed that the US is moving towards 'a blend of ethnicities'. He added saying if Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years.

Other Title Winners

Guardians of the Year- Porche Bennett-Bey, Assa Traore and Racial-Justice Organizers| Dr. Anthony Fauci and Frontline Health Workers

Athlete of the Year - LeBron James (Basketball legend who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a record-equalling 17th championship title in October 2020)

Businessperson of the Year- Eric Yuan (CEO of Zoom, the video chat service that gained massive popularity amid COVID-19 pandemic when all activities were taken up online.

Entertainer of the Year -BTS (seven-member South Korean boy band that is also immensely popular across the world)

Time's "Person of the Year" 2019

The Time magazine had chosen 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg as the person of the year 2019.