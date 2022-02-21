Current Affairs Today Headline -21 February 2022
National News
- Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passes away after suffering a heart attack.
- President Ram Nath Kovind embarks on Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and receives 21-gun-salute during the 12th edition of President's Fleet Review.
- President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam on February 25-27 and inaugurate year-long birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan.
- India's daily rise in COVID-19 cases falls further with 16,051 new infections and 206 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
- CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav and other convicts in the fifth fodder scam case today.
- PM Narendra Modi to address a webinar today on how this year’s Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector.
International News
- US President Joe Biden accepts in principle meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if an invasion hasn't happened.
- Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19 with mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
- WHO should upgrade Omicron BA.2 sub-strain as 'variant of concern', demand US health expert.
Sports News
- Gujarat Titans unveil new logo in metaverse, a virtual reality space.
- Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 concludes, Olympic flag passed on to Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, joint host of next Winter Games.
- Amazon, Reliance to battle for broadcasting rights of Indian Premier League.
