Current Affairs Today Headline- 22 March 2022
National News
- Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand chief minister, to be sworn in on March 23.
- Pramod Sawant elected leader of BJP Legislative Party in Goa, to get second term as Goa chief minister.
- Central board of employee PF body EPFO takes call on interest rate on provident fund, proposes cutting PF rate to 8.1%.
- AAP nominates former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak, educator Ashok Kumar Mittal and industrialist Sanjeev Arora to Rajya Sabha.
- Australia repatriates 29 antiquities to India, PM Modi inspects all the antiquities.
- Indian carriers put Boeing 737 fleets on "Enhanced Surveillance" after plane crash in China.
- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to pay first official visit to India on April 2 at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.
- US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland meets Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at Hyderabad House.
- Kerala government planning to implement SilverLine project, a semi high-speed rail project despite protests.
- 14.2 kg Domestic cooking gas LPG price increases by Rs 50 per cylinder, to now cost Rs 949.50 effective from today.
International News
- World Water Day is being observed today with the theme "Groundwater: making the invisible visible" to highlight the importance of the water resource and encourage its sustainable use.
- Chinese state broadcaster confirmed that no survivors were found in wreckage of China Eastern plane that crashed with 132 aboard.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin.
- Sri Lankan Army officers honour their Indian Army 'guru' who trained them to fight LTTE 30 years ago.
- India 'somewhat shaky' on punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine: US President Joe Biden
- Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin suspended from playing for six months for publicly supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Russian court bans Instagram, Facebook as 'extremist' organisations.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declares Myanmar military oppression of Rohingya in 2016-17 was 'genocide'.
- A head-on collision between two passenger trains in the south of the Tunisian capital, have left 95 injured.
- Russia drops peace talks with Japan over Ukraine War.
- World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe, with major economies allowing carbon pollution to increase when drastic cuts are needed, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
