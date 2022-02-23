Current Affairs Today Headline -23 February 2022
National news
- Polling underway for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
- Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine landed in Delhi.
- Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passes away.
- Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and G Kishan Reddy jointly inaugurated the ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ celebrations on February 22, 2022.
- Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh released Rural Connectivity GIS Data in Public Domain.
- Sanjeev Sanyal appointed full-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
- Election Commission relaxes 50 percent limit on election rallies percent.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address webinar on the positive impact of Union Budget 2022 on water & sanitation under ‘Har Ghar Jal’ on February 23rd.
- Karnataka Assembly passes Karnataka Ministers Salaries & Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2022 & Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions & Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2022.
- Agartala Smart City adopts 'one for ten' trees compensatory afforestation drive to minimise ecological loss.
- Madhya Pradesh govt lifts all restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.
- Karnataka extends curfew and Section 144 in Shivamogga, movement allowed from 6 am -9 am.
- Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, gets an extension of two months. It’s term was scheduled to end on March 6th, 2022.
International News
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around 8:30 pm on February 22nd at 123km SW of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
- India sends wheat loaded in 50 trucks for the people of Afghanistan.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions on Russia.
- Indian High Commission in Tanzania honours social media lip-syncing sensation Kili Paul.
- India, Bangladesh step up CEPA feasibility study.
- Russia says to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine soon.
- President Vladimir Putin asks upper house to approve the use of Russian army outside Russia.
