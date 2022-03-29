JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Current Affairs Today Headline - 29 March 2022

29 March 2022
National News 

  • Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID, He is scheduled to pay his first official visit to India from April 3 to April 5m.
  • Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 to be commissioned today at INS Hansa, in Dabolim. 
  • PM Modi to participate in 'grih pravesham' of over 5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in MP today.
  • PM Modi to address 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' today.
  • 20th National Para Athletics Championship began at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
  • Defence Ministry signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for construction of eight Fast Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard at project cost of Rs 473 crore.

Environment News

  • The fire at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill continues to rage, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai orders DPCC  to probe the incident and submit the report in the next 24 hours..
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at around 7:29am, 186km North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu & Kashmir.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred around 2:52 am at 147 km North of Diglipur,Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

International News

  • Ukraine says Kyiv suburb of Irpin 'liberated'.
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro admitted to a military hospital in Brasilia for tests after feeling unwell.
  • Honduras ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez to be extradited to US over drug-trafficking.
  • US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)  eases COVID-19 travel advisory for India from 'Level 3' (High) to 'Level 1' (Low).
  • Canada to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin: minister
  • Top Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta suspends publication

  • RITIK GUPTA5 hrs ago
    Excellent
