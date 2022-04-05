Current Affairs Today Headline- 5 April 2022
National News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning Grammy for 'A Colorful World' in the Best Children's Album category.
- Indian Nursing Council has issued a notification on the viral image of a page from the Textbook of Sociology for Nurses by TK Indrani (Pic-2), listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system
- Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitendra Singh along with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Works Report (MPSDR).
- Bharat Biotech to rectify issues raised by WHO on Covaxin soon.
- No penalty to be imposed for not wearing face mask in public places/workplaces in Chandigarh.
- Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of one-time financial assistance to Rongali Bihu celebration committees.
- Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure Identification Bill.
International News
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the United Nations Security Council today.
- UN chief says world continues on 'fast track to climate disaster'
- Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourned on April 4th without ruling on Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to dissolve parliament and call a snap election.
- Taliban's supreme leader has issued a decree banning poppy farming in Afghanistan.
- Sri Lanka's opposition dismisses president's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical" and instead demanded he resign over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
- Tesla Chief Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, regulatory filings showed on April 4, 2022.
Sports news
- Ivory Coast to host Africa Cup of Nations in June and July of 2023, just 18 months from the last AFCON in Cameroon at the beginning of 2022.
- Ross Taylor bids adieu to international cricket after New Zealand complete a 3-0 whitewash of the Netherlands.
