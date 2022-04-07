Current Affairs Today Headline- 7 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 7 April 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 7 April 2022
National News
- Parliament passes criminal procedure identification bill that seeks to decrease crime rate, increase rate of conviction of criminals and boost the security of the country.
- Centre intends to establish more research centres in country to support research of ISRO, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
- India, Netherlands sign four agreements during President Kovind's state visit
- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to release third list of indigenised defence equipments today.
- Evidence doesn't suggest presence of XE COVID variant in India, says Health Ministry
- 100 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal to be set up by Railways in next three financial years.
- Lok Sabha passes bill that seeks to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.
- Budget session of Parliament to be adjourned sine die today.
- Lok Sabha passes the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.
- The construction of India's first underwater river tunnel metro-rail station underway in Kolkata
International News
- US, G7 & EU impose severe and immediate costs on Russia for its atrocities in Ukraine, including in Bucha.
- US announces new sanctions on Russia including first-time individual sanctions on 2 daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Pakistan Supreme court adjourned the hearing in the case related to the legality of National Assembly deputy speaker dismissing the no-trust vote against Imran Khan till April 7th.
Zimbabwe to introduce a new 100-dollar note, its highest paper money denomination.
- EU medicines watchdog approves second Covid booster shot for those over 80 years old.
- Burkina ex-president Blaise Compaore gets life term for the 1987 assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara.
- NATO chief Stoltenberg warns Ukraine war could last 'many months, even years'.
- Hundreds of protestors throw stones at police and block roads in Peru's coastal region of Ica to protest rising fuel prices and tolls.
Environment News
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit 63 km northeast of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, today.
- The number of spider species in the world now stands at 50,000, says the World Spider Catalog says and there could be 50,000 more.
Sports News
- Pat Cummins hits joint fastest fifty in just 14 balls to help KKR beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets at MCA Stadium on April 6th.
- French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a former world number five, said he will retire after this year's French Open.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.