Today’s Current Affairs Quiz 02 July, 2025 | Sharpen Your Exam Prep!

Current Affairs Quiz 02 July 2025: Jagran Josh brings you today’s Current Affairs Quiz, specially designed for students preparing for competitive exams and all informed readers. This quiz features questions on Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister, INS Tamal, and more. Take this quiz to check your knowledge and evaluate your preparation!

Recently, INS Tamal was commissioned into the Indian Navy. It was built with the collaboration of which country? – Russia

The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) has been officially renamed after whom? – Savitribai Phule

Who has recently been appointed as the Principal Advisor of India Energy Stack? – Nandan Nilekani

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, organised the National Rural Sanitation Workshop in collaboration with whom? – UNICEF India