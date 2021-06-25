Tokyo 2020: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches India’s Olympic theme song composed by Mohit Chauhan

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on June 23, 2021, launched the official theme song of the Indian Olympic Team of Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta were also present during the launch.

India’s Olympic theme song titled ‘Tu thaan le’ has been composed and sung by the renowned playback singer Mohit Chauhan.

Extremely proud 2 share my song #TuThaanLey is d official Theme Song 4 d Indian Olympic Team #Tokyo2020 #Olympic Games. Song will be launched 2dy by @KirenRijiju ji @ 7.30pm @JLNStadium Lyrics by @prattyg Catch d launch on #IOA + @Media_SAI FB pages Jai Hind! @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/sUeEmwqmxg — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 23, 2021

Earlier in June 2021, singer Mohit Chauhan was also present at the launch of the official Team Indian kit for the summer games. He also sang ‘Tu than le’ for the dignitaries present at the event.

Indian Olympic Team of Tokyo 2020: Details

• More than 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Games so far. The games will open on July 23, 2021.

• The training of the athletes for the Olympics is in full swing with quite a few elite athletes, including the wrestlers and shooters who have been training overseas.

• One of the country’s biggest medal hopes and Javelin star Neeraj Chopra has also been receiving his training overseas.

• On the other hand, Indian shuttlers, including Sai Praneeth, PV Sindhu, and the double duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have been working on their routine back home.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020:

The Olympic Games 2020 is all set to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, despite the concerns due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Olympic Games were postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Tokyo was selected as the host city of the games during the 125th IOC Session in Argentina on 7 September 2013. The upcoming games will mark the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games.

Introduction of new competitions in Olympics 2020:

• The Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 will see the introduction of new competitions including freestyle BMX, 3x3 basketball, Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

• Under the new policies of IOC, the organizing committee is allowed to add sports to the Olympic program in order to augment the permanent core events.

• The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will see sport climbing, karate, skateboarding, and surfing make their Olympic debuts.

• Softball and basketball will also return to the Tokyo Games 2020 for the first time since 2008.