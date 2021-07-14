Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to cheer for Indian athletes via NaMo App?

Prime Minister Modi on July 13, 2021, interacted with the Indian athletes who are scheduled to fly to Japan on July 17 to take part in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

While interacting with the players, Prime Minister talked about the inspirational stories of athletes who will be representing India in Japan later this month.

To encourage the athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi informed that people of the country can now convey their greetings and wish their best to the athletes participating in the Olympics via NaMo App. He also urged to encourage every player to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

NaMo App: New module introduced for citizens

In June 2021, Prime Minister Modi had spoken about the significance of encouraging the athletes who will represent the tri-color in Japan.

He had also announced the launch of a new module on the NaMo app that the citizens of India can use to convey their best wishes to the Tokyo-bound contenders.

The new NaMo app module is now available and people can use it to send messages of encouragement to their favourite athletes. To send the wishes they can use the app or visit the official website ‘cheer4india.narendramodi.in’.

How to send a message to athletes via NaMo app? Step 1- Visit the NaMo app or go to cheer4india.narendramodi.in. Step 2- Choose the athlete you want to wish by selecting the sport that they play and then select their name. Step-3- Select an image of your choice and click ‘Next’. Step 4- Add a quote to your message out of 5 options available on the website and click ‘Next’. Step 5- Enter your name and your personalized message before pressing ‘Next’ for the last time. Step 6- Your digital card for the athlete will be ready to download and share.

Tokyo Olympics 2020:

The event is scheduled to start from July 23 to August 8, 2021, after being postponed for a whole year due to the pandemic.

More than 100 athletes from India will be participating in 18 different sports in the Olympic games 2020. Several initiatives have also been started by the Government of India as well as the State governments to encourage the Indian athletes, one of which is the #Cheer4india initiative of PM Modi.