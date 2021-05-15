Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 10 May to 15 May 2021

Indian Army inducts the first batch of women soldiers

Under the first batch, 83 women soldiers have been inducted into the military police by the Indian Army. This is the first time ever that women have been taken in the military police under the non-officer category.

Himanta Biswa Sarma appointed as Assam’s CM

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has been appointed as the Chief Minister of Assam. The new Chief Minister took his oath along with the new Cabinet. In the latest assembly elections in the state, BJP successfully retained power for the second time.

US approves Pfizer vaccine for teenagers

Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the health body of the US for emergency use on teenagers aged between 12-15 years. The authorities have assured that the approval has been given only after testing and knowing the potential benefits of the vaccine.

World Health Organisation identifies Coronavirus strain in India as a variant of concern

WHO has declared that the COVID-19 variant in India is a variant of concern all across the world. The global health body added that this variant has the capability of transmitting more easily than the original one. Also, known as a double mutant, the variant was identified in India in October 2020.

Prime Minister Modi to not attend the G7 summit in person in June 2021

PM Modi will not be attending the G7 Summit in person in June 2021. The summit is scheduled to take place in the UK and India was invited as a guest to attend the summit. The decision has been taken amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

UN projects India’s economy to grow at 10.1% in the year 2022

A report by the UN has forecasted that the economic growth of India will be at 10.1% in 2022. It will also make India the fastest growing economy, even ahead of China. However, it has been warned that the country’s growth in 2021 was highly fragile due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute to increase monthly vaccine production

The Serum Institute of India has stated that it will increase the monthly production of its COVID-19 vaccine to 10 crore doses by August 2021. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech will raise the monthly production of the vaccine to 7.8 crore doses. The increase in the production was asked by DCGI and Health Ministry.

UN projects India to be the most populous country by 2027

The report published by the United Nations in 2019 stated that India will be the most populous country in the world by 2027. It will even cross China in this status. India will add almost 273 million people to its population between now and 2050.

KP Sharma Oli gets re-appointed as Prime Minister of Nepal

KP Sharma Oli has been re-appointed by Nepal’s President as the Prime Minister of the country. The decision was taken after the opposition parties failed to form a coalition government. Oli had earlier lost the trust vote in the House of representatives.

Conservationist from Nagaland wins Whitley Award 2021

A Conservationist from Nagaland, Y Nuklu Phom, has won the ‘Whitley Award 2021’. Phom has been honoured for his efforts in setting up a biodiversity peace corridor in Nagaland. He was the only Indian to win the award after a gap of 3 years.