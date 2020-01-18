Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 13 January to 18 January 2020

Oscars 2020: Here's Full list of nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently announced the Oscars nominations 2020. The movie that fetched the most nominations is 'Joker' with a total of 11 nominations. Other than Joker movie, 'The Irishman', ‘1917’ and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' movies got 10 nominations each for the Oscars 2020 that will be aired on February 9, 2020.

Pervez Musharraf's death penalty annulled

The Lahore High Court of Pakistan has annulled the death penalty of Pervez Musharraf, calling it as "unconstitutional". The judgement was delivered by a 3-judge bench of the Lahore High Court. The bench comprised of Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir.

Indian Army Day 2020 observed across India

The 72nd Army Day was observed across India on January 15, 2020. The Day was marked by Army Day Parade at Delhi’s Parade Ground that was witnessed by India's first Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat along with the heads of all three forces. The Army day is celebrated every year to commemorate the historic event when Field Marshal KM Cariappa undertook the command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher in 1949.

ICC Awards 2019: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among winners

International Cricket Council recently announced the ICC Awards 2019. Ben Stokes was awarded as the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2019 and was conferred with Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. Team India's Captain Virat Kohli was recognised with the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award and Cricketer Rohit Sharma was honoured as ODI Cricketer of the Year 2019. Sharma made record during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by hitting record 5 centuries.

Kerala Government invoked article 131 to challenge CAA in Supreme Court

The Kerala government invoked Article 131 to challenge the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court of India. Kerala is the first state to raise its voice against the CAA and file a plea against it in the apex court. The CAA legislation seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities of the three countries - Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

What is National Population Register (NPR)?

The Central Government will be carrying out the National Population Register (NPR) exercise across India during April - September 2020. The NPR exercise will be carried out in all states except Assam. The Government recently clarified that no document or biometric details of a person be asked during this NPR exercise.

GSAT 30 launched: All you need to know!

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the telecommunications satellite ‘GSAT-30’ on January 17, 2020. This first satellite of the year 2020 was launched from French Guiana aboard Ariane 5 launch vehicle. GSAT-30 was launched along with another telecommunication satellite Eutelsat Konnect of the European Space Company.

WEF Global Risks Report 2020 released

The World Economic Forum on January 15, 2020 released the WEF Global Risks Report 2020. The report has categorised all the risks into five major categories - Environmental Risks, Geopolitical Risks, Technological Risks, Economic Risks, and Societal Risks.

Most Powerful Passports of 2020 revealed

As per the Henley Passport Index 2020, Most Powerful Passport of the year 2020 is of Japan's. Indian Passport fetched 84th spot in the index that ranked the passports of 199 countries and over 200 tourist places of the world. The index was prepared from the data received by IATA - International Air Transport Association.

Bru-Reang refugee crisis: Amit Shah signs historic agreement

A tripartite agreement was signed recently between the Central Government, Bru-Reang representatives and Governments of Tripura and Mizoram to end 23-year old crisis of Bru-Reang tribals displacement. The agreement provides monetary support to each displaced family of Bru-Reang Tribals.