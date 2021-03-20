Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 15 March to 20 March 2021

First fencer from India to qualify for Olympics

The 27- years old Bhavani Devi has become the first fencer from India who has qualified for the Olympics. She reserved her spot in the Olympics through the Adjusted Official Ranking Method. Olympics are scheduled to commence on July 23, 2021, and will conclude on August 8.

Grammy Awards 2021: Check the winners

The 63rd Grammy Awards winners have been announced. The World famous Beyonce has created history as she became the most awarded woman in the history of the awards. On the other hand, Billie Eilish has also set a record as she became the first solo artist who won the record of the year award for two consecutive years.

Prime Ministers of India and Finland held a virtual summit

The online summit between Prime Minister Modi and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin took place on March 16, 2021. Both the leaders of the friendly nations discussed different global and regional issues. India also invited Finland to join International Solar Alliance.

COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca temporarily halted

Italy, Spain, France, and Germany have temporarily stopped the use of AstraZeneca's Coronavirus vaccine. The step has been taken due to the blood clot concerns. Earlier, Iceland, Denmark, and Norway had also temporarily halted the use of the vaccine. However, WHO, EMA, and AstraZeneca have defended the vaccine.

Indian Army de commissions two artillery systems

The two of its longest-serving artillery systems were decommissioned by the Indian Army. The de-commissioned artilleries are- 160 mm Tampella Mortars and 130 mm Self-propelled M-46 Catapult Guns. The artilleries were serving in the army for almost 60 years.

Parliament passes Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill, 2021

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill, 2021 has been passed by Parliament. The bill was already passed in Lok Sabha on March 17, 2020, while Rajya Sabha passed it on March 16, 2021. The Termination of Pregnancy Bill will provide dignity to women who need to terminate their pregnancy.

Italy joins the International Solar Alliance

Italy has joined ISA and has also signed a framework agreement of the alliance with India. Italy was able to join the International Solar Alliance after the amendment in the agreement was introduced. The amendment in the agreement opened the ISA membership to all the member states of the UN.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan designated as Chairman of the board of Stop TB Partnership

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Health Minister of India has been appointed as the Chairman of the board of Stop TB Partnership. The minister will be in charge of the position for 3 years and will start from July 2021. Stop TB Partnership is a global body that aims at entirely eradicating Tuberculosis.

Manipur announced model state for Van Dhan Vikas Program

The North-Eastern state Manipur has been declared as the winning state of Van Dhan Vikas Yojana. The program by the government has been proved to be a major source of employment for the local tribals in Manipur. The success was possible only because of the active participation of the state government.

India and United States launches AI initiative

India and the United States have launched the Artificial Intelligence Initiative which will focus on the cooperation in the AI field between the two nations. AI initiative will also provide a platform for discussing challenges, opportunities as well as barriers for AI Research and Development.