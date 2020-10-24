Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 19 October to 24 October 2020

India ranks 94 on the Global Hunger Index, placed under the serious hunger category

India has been ranked at the 94th position out of 107 countries in Global Hunger Index 2020. The current ranking has put India under the serious hunger category. In 2020, over 15 countries which include Belarus, China, Turkey, Cuba, Kuwait, and Ukraine have shared the top rank on the hunger index.

Mission Shakti launched in Uttar Pradesh for women safety

UP Government on October 17, 2020, launched the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme. The programme is a major plan of the state government to ensure women’s safety in the state. The launched mission which will run for 6 months, till April 2021 aims at reducing the crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos successfully test-fired by DRDO

DRDO did a successful test-firing of missile BrahMos. The missile had hit the target with pinpoint accuracy in the Arabian sea. The supersonic missile will ensure that the warship is unbeatable and will add to the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

India starts Heeng Cultivation to become self-reliant in spices production

Heeng cultivation has been successfully started in India for the first time ever. It aims at making the country self-reliant in the production of spices. Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director of CSIR-IHBT did the first-ever plantation of Heeng in the dry and cold region of Spiti Valley and Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh.

Pakistani government removes a ban from Tik Tok after the assurance of content moderation

The government of Pakistan has lifted the ban from Tik Tok after the app makers assured the authorities of moderating the content by blocking the account that is involved in spreading obscenity. The news was shared by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) through a tweet along with an official press release to restore the services of the app.

India, US, and Japan to be joined by Australia for Malabar Naval Exercise

In a major political move, Australia will be joining India, the US, and Japan for Malabar Naval Exercise in the indo-pacific region. The news was shared by the Defence Minister of Australia. The naval exercise will be reflecting a deep trust between the four powerful nations and their shared desire of working on common security issues.

Bonus for Central Government employees approved by Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of PM Modi approved the bonus for the central government employees for 2019-20. It is expected to benefit over 30 lakh employees as the Productivity Linked Bonus will be paid to more than 16 lakh non-gazetted employees which include those working in Defence, Railways, ESIC, and EPFO.

COVID-19 website launched in Nilgiris

A COVID-19 website has been launched by the Nilgiris District Administration in order to provide the up to date information about the status of the virus in the district of Tamil Nadu. The website will help in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the district and will help in keeping residents and tourists safe. It has been developed by the Nilgiris administration, with the assistance of Nilgiri’s resident, Jenny Pinto, an NGO, and Coonor Citizen’s Forum.

Union Cabinet gives its approval for J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989

The adaption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 has been given approval by the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of PM Modi. With this change, the state will be able to hold the local body elections as well as the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir will now be able to enjoy the rights of electing their representatives.

INS Kavaratti commissioned by the Indian Navy in Vishakhapatnam

The Indian Army Chief General, Manoj Mukund Naravane on October 22, 2020, commissioned indigenous INS Kavaratti, the anti-submarine warfare in the Indian Navy in Vishakhapatnam. The ship has been designed by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) while it has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata.