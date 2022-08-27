Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 22 August to 27 August 2022

J&K Voting Rights for non-local

The Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar, recently announced that as part of the special summary revision of electoral rolls, the Union Territory is expected to add over 25 Lakh voters. The Chief Electoral Officer in his announcement had mentioned that the new voters being added to J&K Voting List would also include outsiders.

India’s first indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus

India’s first Indigenously Developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus was unveiled in Pune by MoS Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh on 21st August 2022. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus has been developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune and is being termed the country’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus.

India successfully test fires Indian Navy’s VL-SRSAM Missile System

India test-fired VL-SRSAM Missile System from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha. The Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy.

UP Parivar Kalyan Card

Central Government has given its approval for the launch of UP Parivar Kalyan Card using Aadhaar authentication. The UP Family ID plan is a scheme under which Family IDs will be provided to family units of residents living in Uttar Pradesh.

Tomato Fever Advisory

As the number of Tomato Flu cases in the country rise above 100, the Central Government issued an advisory to states to help mitigate response to the disease. The Central Government’s Advisory issued to States is about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), which is commonly known as Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever.

Antim Panghal becomes India’s first ever U-20 World Wrestling Champion

Antim Panghal, a 17-year-old wrestler from Haryana created history by being crowned as India’s First-Ever U-20 World Wrestling Champion. On 19th August, she defeated Kazakhstan's Atlyn Shagayeva in a match she completely dominated with a score of 8-0 win.

Angela Merkel wins UNESCO Peace prize 2022

The former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel was awarded UNESCO Peace Prize 2022 for her ‘efforts to welcome refugees’. The migrant crisis was triggered following the Syrian Civil War and the War in Afghanistan and Iraq with civilian refugees seeking asylum in European countries.

SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The SCO Defence Ministers Conclave was hosted to discuss regional security challenges faced by member countries, including the changing geopolitical dynamic due to Russia-Ukraine Situation.

One Nation, One Fertiliser Scheme

Central Government has ordered the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme. The new scheme is aimed at bringing about uniformity in fertilizer brands across the country under the single brand name of ‘Bharat’.

India’s first Night Safari

UP State Government has approved setting up India’s first-night safari park at Kukrail Forest Area in Lucknow. Recently, UP state cabinet gave its approval for establishing India’s First Night Safari Park in Lucknow’s Kukrail Forest Area.