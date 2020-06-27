Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 22 June to 27 June 2020

Coronavirus Treatment in India: Pharma Companies launches 3 Drugs for COVID-19

Indian Pharmaceutical Companies have launched three drugs named Fabiflu, Cipremi and Covifor for the treatment of Coronavirus. Fabiflu has been launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Nepal to amend Law that puts Indo-Nepal 'roti-beti' relation at stake

Nepal's parliamentary panel proposes to amend its Citizenship Act. The amendment states that a foreign woman marrying a Nepali national will get naturalised citizenship after minimum 7 years. Earlier in such cases, the citizenship was granted immediately.

China to establish National Security Bureau in Hong Kong

China plans to establish its Security Bureau in Hong Kong for the investigation of crimes which threaten the security of country. The Security Bureau will be established under the national security law of People's Republic of China.

Pakistan’s attempt to declare an Indian as global terrorist blocked by Pakistan

The Union States has clocked the attempt of Pakistan to declare an Indian a global terrorist. Pakistan approached the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee for the proposed declaration. However, after Pakistan failed to produce sufficient evidence, the US terminated its proposal.

PM Modi launches employment programme in Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi has launched the employment programme for Uttar Pradesh residents. The programme will offer employment opportunities to 1.25 crore residents of UP. The programme was launched virtually.

UNHRC asks Myanmar for ensuring safe return of Rohingyas

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has directed Myanmar for ensuring smooth voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims. The UNHRC adopted a resolution and asked Myanmar to provide easy access to media and diplomatic corps in the country.

India lifted its first Cricket World Cup on 25 June in 1983

It was 37 years ago on June 25, 1983 when India lifted its first ever Cricket World Cup by defeating mighty West Indies by over 43 runs at Lord's Cricket Ground of England. Indian cricket team scored 183 runs to beat the West Indies.

Indian Railways to recruit 8 lakh migrant workers

Indian Railways has announced to recruit 8 lakh migrant workers in the next 125 days to complete infrastructural projects of Rs 1,800 crore. The Railways Ministry has asked the zonal railways to fasten up the ongoing projects in 6 states under the ambitious Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan.

FIFA Women's World Cup to be hosted jointly by Australia, New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The move came after FIFA Council voted during its virtual meeting. Both the countries had submitted their joint bid for hosting the 2023 World Cup.

International Flights suspended further till 15 July

Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA has further suspended the scheduled international flights till July 15, 2020. However, all cargo operations and flights will be allowed to operate.