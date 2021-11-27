Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 22 November to 27 November 2021

Andhra Pradesh CM announces to have only one Capital

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the state will have only one capital- Amaravati. The decision made by the State Government was informed by Advocate general S. Sriram in the high court during the hearing on the capital city Amaravati.

Gallantry Awards 2021: Check details

Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain, Abhinandan Varthaman, was accorded Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony. At the gallantry Awards, IAF Chief R Chaudhari also received Param Vishisht Seva Medal from the President. Go through the complete list of awardees of Shaurya Chakra, Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra.

Patalpani Railway Station in Indore to be renamed

Patalpani Railway station in Indore, Madhya Pradesh will be renamed as Tantya Mama railway station. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan further informed that two other landmarks will also be named after Tantya Bhil. The railway station is being renamed after tribal icon Tantya Bhil who was known as one of the greatest revolutionaries.

Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of Noida International Airport

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. With this achievement, Uttar Pradesh has become the only state in the country to have five international airports. The latest International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR.

Cryptocurrency Ban bill in India

The Indian Government is all set to introduce the ‘Cryptocurrency Bill, 2021’ in order to ban all the private cryptocurrencies in the country. The bill to ban Cryptocurrency will be among the 26 new bills that will be introduced by the Government for the Winter Session of Parliament which will commence on November 29, 2021.

5 million barrels of crude oil released by India

The Government of India has planned on releasing 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves. The decision has been taken to bring down the global crude oil prices and is in consultation with Japan, China, the US, and South Korea. The US announced to release 50 million barrels of crude oil from its reserves.

Only CNG electric vehicles in Delhi

The Environment Minister of Delhi has announced that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the National Capital from November 27th, 2021. The State Minister also announced that the entry of all other vehicles into the National Capital will be banned till December 3, 2021.

For the first time more women than men in India

NFHS-5 data by the Health Ministry of India has shown that there were 1,020 women for 1,000 men in India in 2019-21, meaning that for the first time there are more women than men in the country. The data released by the government has also shown that the Total Fertility Rate in the country has further declined from 2.2 to 2.

New COVID-19 strain detected in South Africa

South Africa has detected a new COVID-19 strain which has been designated as a ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organisation’. The UN health body has also named the variant ‘Omicron’. The new variant of Coronavirus has been detected at faster rates than the previous surges in infection.

Tim Paine takes indefinite break

Test skipper of the Australian Cricket team, Tim Paine has decided to take an indefinite leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future. The news of his break has come after a controversy regarding inappropriate texts that Paine allegedly sent to a female co-worker at Cricket Tasmania in 2017.