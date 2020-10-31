Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 26 October to 31 October 2020

1. ISRO to launch EOS-01 satellite on November 7

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with 9 customer satellites on November 7, 2020. The EOS-01 satellite will support applications related to agriculture, forestry and disaster management. This will be ISRO's first launch since the COVID-19 lockdown came into force in March.

2. India's Bharat Biotech to file for COVAXIN approval by June 2021

India's leading vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech aims to file for regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine "COVAXIN" by June 2021. The company will begin phase 3 trials of its vaccine by November 2020. The trials are expected to involve over 26,000 volunteers. If the trial results look promising, the company will file for vaccine approval.

3. International flights suspended till 30th November

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended suspension on regular International flights to and from India till November 30, 2020. The International flights were earlier suspended till October 31, 2020. However, flights under India's Air Bubble arrangement will continue to operate. The scheduled commercial and cargo flights will also continue to operate.

4. India-US sign BECA agreement: What is it all about?

India and the United States signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for Geo-Spatial Cooperation on October 27, 2020. The agreement was signed during the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. It will enable the militaries of the two countries to have access to accurate geospatial data and classified satellite data on defence issues.

5. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Green Delhi app

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Green Delhi app on October 29, 2020. People will be able to use the app to inform the government regarding polluting activities in the city such as the burning of waste or industrial pollution.

6. Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away

Keshubhai Patel, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, passed away at the age of 92 years on October 29, 2020. The veteran BJP leader had been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he complained of difficulty in breathing and chest pain. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September. Keshubhai Patel had served as the Gujarat CM for two terms in 1195 and later in 1998.

7. Export of onion seeds banned in India

India has banned the export of onion seeds with immediate effect amid concerns regarding the shortage of seeds. The Director-General of Foreign Trade made the decision following the rise in onion prices in the domestic market.

8. France Terrorist attack condemned by World leaders

World leaders came together to condemn the gruesome terror attack that took place at the Notre-Dame Basilica of Nice, France on October 29, 2020. Two women and one man were killed in a fatal knife attack by a Tunisian migrant, who was reportedly carrying a Quran. Several others were injured in the tragic attack.

9. Indian Railways launches Meri Saheli initiative

Meri Saheli initiative has been launched by the Indian Railways to focus on the safety of women passengers across all the zones. The initiative was initially launched in the South Eastern Railway in September as a pilot project.

10. Male Government employees entitled for childcare leave

The Government recently announced Child Care Leave (CCL) policy for male government employees who are single parents. The change was announced by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).