Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 28 March to 2 April 2022

Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on March 28, 2022, introduced the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022. It aims to authorize the police to take measurements of convicts and other detained persons for the purposes of their identifications and investigations in criminal matters to preserve records.

PV Sindhu wins women’s singles title at Swiss Open 2022

PV Sindhu beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 to win the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles title on March 27, 2022. This is also PV Sindhu's second title this year after Syed Modi India International. She is ranked at the 7th position globally and she beat Busanan, who is ranked 4th currently.

Raj Subramaniam becomes CEO of FedEx

IIT Bombay Alumni, Indian American Raj Subramaniam has become the Chief Executive Officer-designate of FedEx. Subramaniam will replace the Founder and Chairman of FedEx, Frederick W Smith, who will be stepping down from the position on June 1. Raj Subramaniam was earlier serving as the President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation.

UP Cabinet Ministers 2022 list portfolios

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allocated portfolios to 53 Cabinet Ministers on March 28, 2022. Adityanath kept the Department of Home, Vigilance, and Personnel along with 34 other crucial departments with him. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given Rural development, Rural Engineering, Entertainment Tax, Food Processing, National integration, and public enterprise.

Deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar is March 31, 2022

The last for linking the Pan card with the Aadhaar card is March 31st failing which, the PAN card will become inoperative and there will be a fine of up to Rs 1000. You can check if you have linked your PAN with Aadhaar by visiting the official website of the Income Tax Department.

National Land Monetisation Corporation

The Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) on March 9, 2022. The corporation will be set up as a wholly-owned Indian Government company with an initial authorized share capital of Rs. 5,000 crores.

Central Government to reduce disturbed areas in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur

The central government has decided to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA Act in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur after decades. AFPSA will be completely removed from 23 districts of Assam and partially from one district with effect from April 1st.

DA for Central Government employees hiked by 3 per cent

The Dearness Allowance for central government employees has been hiked by 3 percent from the existing 31 percent to 34 percent of basic pay. Dearness Allowance is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government pays to its employees.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans faced up to almost 10-hour of power cuts on March 30th and there were warnings of longer blackouts on March 31st. Sri Lanka also ran out of diesel on March 31st, crippling the country's transportation system.

Bank holidays in April month 2022

Reserve Bank of India has released a bank holiday calendar according to which all the private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in April 2022. Bank holidays in April 2022 will also include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.