Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 4 May to 9 May 2020

Delhi Lockdown Ruled relaxed: Know what’s allowed

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has relaxed the lockdown rules in the national capital to restore normalcy by initiating the day-to-day activities. The move is aimed at reviving the economy on the whole. Have a look at the complete list of activities and organisations that are allowed to function during Lockdown 3.0.

Five more states included in ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’

The Central Government recently included 5 more states or UTs to its flagship scheme ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’. The move was announced by Ram Vilas Paswan, Consumer Affairs Minister. Earlier, the government added 12 states under the scheme in January 2019.

Aarogya Setu Mitr website launched for Coronavirus consultation

Aarogya Setu Mitr portal has been launched in India to offer free consultation on COVID-19 to suspected cases or patients. The website has been launched jointly by Tech Mahindra, Tata Group and Swasth. This website cannot access the data of Aarogya Setu app.

DRDO launches sanitisation tower "UV Blaster"

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently built a sanitisation tower named ‘UV Blaster’. This UV-based disinfection tower has been designed by Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC) for disinfecting high infection prone areas.

India's Unemployment Rate rises to 27.11%: CMIE

As per the data of Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India rose to 27.11 percent for a week on May 3 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier in a week that ended on March 15, 2020, the unemployment rate was 6.74%. During the lockdown, nearly all the economic activities were suspended which led to the increase in unemployment in India.

Aarogya Setu Privacy Issue: Hacker points out flaws in App

Paris-based ethical hacker recently pointed out at the flaws in Aarogya Setu app, saying that the app puts users' security and privacy at risk. However, the app makers have clarified that the app is safe and does not breach any data or security.

Styrene Gas Tragedy at Vizag: Get all details here

The Styrene gas broke out from the LG polymers plant of Visakhapatnam' on May 7, 2020, claiming over seven lives and affecting the health of thousands of people living nearby. The gas leaked in a radius of 3 km in five nearby villages. Get here complete details of what is Styrene gas and how does it affect human body. along with all updates.

Mustafa Al Kadhimi becomes new Prime Minister of Iran

Mustafa Al Kadhimi has been elected as Iraq's Prime Minister, ending the prolonged political deadlock in the country. Kadhimi is the first proper Prime Minister of Iraq after Adel Abdul Mahdi's resignation in November 2019 due to anti-government protests.

Rajnath Singh inaugurates link road to Mansarovar Yatra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently launched a 80 km long link road to Mansarovar Yatra, that goes from Uttarakhand's Dharchula to China Border in Lipulek. The road is expected to reduce the travel time for Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage.

Iran changes its currency to Toman

Iran recently decided to change its currency to Toman from Rial. The move came after Iranian lawmakers voted to amend the Monetary and Banking Act. The amendment cuts 4 zeros in the new currency, i.e. a Toman is equal to 10000 Rial.