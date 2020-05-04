Delhi Lockdown 3.0: Arvind Kejriwal eases lockdown rules, Get List of what’s allowed and what’s not Here

Delhi Lockdown Relaxed: Delhi Government has decided to further relax the lockdown announced due to COVID-19 in the national capital from 4th May 2020 onwards. With the official guidelines for state governments released by Home Ministry, the respective state governments were allowed to offer relaxations to the people of the state in line with the norms laid out by the central government. In compliance, the state government has released the detailed list of lockdown guidelines or relaxations in the lockdown norms for people of Delhi.

Get complete list of all activities, businesses and operations that are allowed to open during Lockdown 3.0 from 4th to 17th May 2020 here.

What’s allowed in Delhi?

To help restore some sense of normalcy and help the national capital get back in stride in terms of opening of economy and normal operations of day-to-day affairs; the Arvind Kejriwal government has laid out a set of rules and relaxations for the people. The same are listed below:

Government offices involved in delivery of essential service to operate with 100% staff strength

Government offices not delivering essential services to operate with all officers of deputy service rank and above

Government offices not delivering essential services to operate with 33% of staff strength of lower ranks

Print and Electronic Media, IT services, Data Centres, Call Centres allowed to operate

Warehouses, Cold Storage Units, Private Security Agencies and Facility Management Service Providers allowed to operate

All stand-alone shops selling essential and non-essential items

E-commerce firms allowed to deliver only essential commodities

Shops for books, stationary items, essential services / commodities to open in market complexes and big market areas

Factories situated in industrial estates and factories involved in production of IT hardware and packing materials allowed

Liquor, pan/cigarette shops allowed to be open

Private offices in National Capital to operate with 33% staff capacity

Self-employed professionals, including plumbers, electricians and technicians allowed to provide their services

Safai Karmchari, house-helps and maids, laundry services, press wallahs allowed to provide their services

Agricultural activities i.e. sowing and harvesting of crops and agriculture supply chain

All financial institutions, including banks

Commercial transport carriers

Travel by car with two passengers

Travel by two-wheelers without pillion

Construction work where workers can stay at the construction site

Marriage function allowed maximum 50 people or attendees

Funeral Ceremonies allowed with maximum 20 attendees

What’s Not Allowed?

With Delhi still being one of the worst hit states and one of the key hotspots or epicentres of Coroanvirus pandemic in India; many critical activities have been prohibited and restrictions imposed by the state government. These are as follows: