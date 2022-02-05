Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 31 January to 5 February 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that RBI will be introducing a digital rupee this financial year during her Budget 2022 speech. She also announced 30 percent tax on transfer of virtual assets. The FM also announced that individuals will now be able to file an updated Income Tax Return within two years of the relevant assessment year. No change has been announced in income tax slabs and rates.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4th to raise awareness about cancer and reduce illness and death caused by the disease. The 2022 theme of the day is "Close the Care Gap". The theme aims to increase awareness about the inequities in cancer care.

India has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing after China chose a Galwan soldier to be the Olympic torchbearer. The Indian envoy skipped the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2022. The Indian athlete though will take part in the event.

The Uttar Pradesh state tableau was selected as the best state tableau, while Maharashtra tableau was selected as best in popular choice category. The UP tableau showcased the glorious history of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while Maharashtra tableau showcased the five state components including state bird, state animal, state tree and state flower.

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, will be Britain's first monarch to rule for 70 years on February 6, 2022. She was born as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor and not the direct heir to the throne but became the next heir after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry an American divorcee. She was crowned the Queen of England in 1952 after the passing of her father King George VI.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is targeting to launch Chandrayaan 3 mission in August 2022. Similar to Chandrayaan 2 mission, the mission will include a modified lander and a rover. It will not include an orbiter and as it will use Chandrayaan 2 orbiter to communicate with the Earth.

India has nominated Karnataka's Hoysala Temples for World Heritage Sites List for 2022-23. According to Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, these temples represent one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of our country.

PR Sreejesh, Indian men's hockey goalkeeper, has been named World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. He has become the second Indian to win World Games Athlete after Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal. PR Sreejesh had played a crucial role in India winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Indian Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award 2022. He has been nominated for the award along with six others including Daniil Medvedev, Pedri, Emma Raducanu, Ariarne Titmus and Yulimar Rojas. He is the third Indian to be nominated for the award after Vinesh Phogat and Sachin Tendulkar.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 has projected India's GDP growth at 8-8.5 percent in Fiscal Year 2022-23. The survey Survey 2022 was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. The survey has also estimated the GDP growth for the ongoing financial year 2021-22 at 9.2 percent.