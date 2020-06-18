Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 June 2020

PM Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June

PM Narendra Modi will be launching Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20th June 2020. This campaign will be launched in six states for 125 days and will work in mission mode. Under the campaign, the government will be implementing 25 types of works to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers.

SC stays Puri Rath Yatra amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court has stayed the annual Puri Rath Yatra due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court stated that if it allows the annual Yatra then the Lord Jagannath won't forgive it. The Rath Yatra was about to begin from June 23 from Puri's Jagannath Temple, Odisha. The court has also stopped all the Yatra-related activities in the state.

PM Modi launches auction of 41 Coal Mines

PM Narendra Modi has launched an auction of 41 coal mines through video conference under the ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The auction has been launched for sale of coal, which in turn, will make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

Former Footballer IM Vijayan nominated for Padma Shri

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended the name of former professional footballer IM Vijayan for India's fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri. Former Indian Captain had scored a total of 40 goals in 79 matches for India. He was awarded the ‘Player of the Year’ award in 1993, 1997 & 1999 and was awarded with Arjuna Award in 2003.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Know date & timings of the deepest eclipse

The deepest solar eclipse is expected to take place on June 21, 2020 and will be visible from the Earth. This annual eclipse will happen on the longest day of the year and will be visible up to 6 hours from various parts of North India.