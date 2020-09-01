Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 September 2020

Delhi Third Sero Survey starts from September 1

The third round of sero survey began in New Delhi from September 1, 2020 to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The survey will be held for five days till September 5. For this round, the sample size is expected to be 17,000. The last Sero Survey discovered that 29.1% people have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

Rajiv Kumar took charge as Election Commissioner

Rajeev Kumar on September 1, 2020 took charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. He will be working alongside the Sushil Chandra, the Election Commissioner and Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner. Kumar succeeds Ashok Lavasa, who resigned earlier.

India, France discuss to provide Mission Alpha-like equipment for Gaganyaan Mission

India and France are in discussions to provide Mission Alpha-like equipment to astronauts involved in the ‘Gaganyaan' mission. As per the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) of France, the discussions are in the final stage. Mission Alpha is the name of French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s mission wherein he will be sent to International Space Station (ISS) on Crew Dragon spacecraft next year.

India's GDP falls 23.9% in Q1: Check details here

India’s GDP as contracted by 23.9% in Q1 of FY 2020-21, as per Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's data. This is the worst GDP Contraction ever in last four decades. Majorly, the growth rate has been impacted due to the lockdown imposed in March 2020 to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus.

Supreme Court gives 10 years time to telecom companies to pay dues of AGR

The Supreme Court has granted 10 years time to telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea and Airtel Bharti to clear their dues of pending Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).