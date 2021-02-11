Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 February 2021

First thunderstorm research testbed of India to come up in Balasore, Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) to come up with the first thunderstorm research testbed of India soon. The testbed will be developed at Balasore, Odisha jointly by the IMD, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The project is set to be operational in next five years.

Indian Navy’s exercise TROPEX-21 underway in Indian Ocean

Indian Navy's largest war game exercise Theatre level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX-21) is currently underway in the Indian Ocean. The exercise began in early January 2021 with the participation of all units of the Indian Navy along with units of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard such as aircraft, ships, submarines, etc.

Tokyo Olympics Chief Yoshiro Mori to resign

The chief of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori is set to resign from his position. The development comes following his remarks about women which were seen as "sexist". Mori had complained that women have tendency to talk too much. However, a day later, he apologised and stated that he has no plans to step down.

US sets up China Task Force to tackle challenges posed by Beijing

United States President Joe Biden announced the setting up of a China Task Force on February 10, 2021 to recommend military strategy to counter the challenges posed by Beijing. The task force will comprise military and civilian experts and will submit recommendations to the Department of Defence (DoD).

Myanmar's Chin National Army seeks asylum for their families in India's Mizoram

Myanmar-based armed insurgent group, Chin National Army (CNA) seeks asylum for their families in the Indian northeast state, Mizoram amid the military coup in country. The deputy commissioner of Champhai district of Mizoram, Maria CT Zuali informed that the group has asked for asylum for 40 families.