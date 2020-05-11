Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 May 2020

Healthy Ministry bans smokeless tobacco products & spitting in 28 States/UTs

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has banned the use of smokeless tobacco products and spitting publicaly in 28 State and Union Territories due to the novel Coronavirus. These states or UTs are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Assam. The move is expected to contain the spread of COVID-19 in India.

Pravasi Rahat Mitra app launched in UP

Uttar Pradesh Government recently launched the ‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ app to help migrant workers return safely. The app has been developed by UP Revenue Department in collaboration with UNDP - United Nations Development Programme. The App was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Postal Stamp launched to mark 40th Anniversary of Smallpox Eradication

United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) and World Health Organisation (WHO) jointly launched the Postal Stamp to mark the 40th Anniversary of Smallpox Eradication on May 8, 2020. The stamp acknowledges global solidarity to fight Smallpox. Smallpox is the first human disease to get eradicated globally across the world.

Aarogya Setu app based on privacy-first: Niti Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently stated that the contact tracing app, Arogya Setu is based on the privacy-first principle by design. The app safeguards the privacy and security of users through its clearly defined protocol to access the data. The app shares the users' data with a few government officials only who have been tasked with responsibility for COVID-19 containment.

Men more vulnerable than women to COVID-19: Study

According to a study published recently in the European Heart Journal, men are more vulnerable to die of COVID-19 infection than women due to the high level of Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) in their blood.