Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 January 2021

JAXA to launch H3 rocket in 2021

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will be launching its flagship rocket H3 this year, making the way for next generation of transportation technologies. The announcement regarding this was made by JAXA on January 12, 2021. The H3 rocket will be launched with an aim to achieve high flexibility and higher-cost performance.

Supreme Court puts a stay on implementation of three farm laws

The Supreme Court on January 12, 2020 suspended the implementation of the farm laws until further orders. While giving out the ruling on petitions challenging the farm laws and seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders, the apex court criticised the Central government's handling of farmers' protests.

Arunachal Pradesh to be India’s prime Vanadium producer

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to become the prime producer of Vanadium in India. Vanadium is a high-value metal that is used to strengthen titanium and steel. During an exploration by the Geological Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh was placed on the vanadium map and it is likely that the geologists will soon find a deposit.

National Internet Exchange of India to offer free Internationalized Domain in Indian languages

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) will be offering free Internationalized Domain Name (IDN) with every IN domain booked in 22 official Indian languages. This offer will be valid for new registrants who register by January 31, 2021.

First Covishield vaccine consignments sent to 13 locations

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on January 12, 2021 sent the first consignment of its COVID-19 vaccine named ‘Covishield’ to 13 locations. The development comes just four days ahead of the start of COVID vaccination drive in India on January 16.