Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 March 2021

Restricted emergency use authorization granted to Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN

The regulatory body has granted restricted emergency use authorization to the indigenously developed COVAXIN. It has also announced that the vaccine is out of the clinical trial mode. Niti Ayog members confirmed that both the Coronavirus vaccines- COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech and COVISHIELD by Serum Institute have the same licensure status.

Mithali Raj achieves milestone by score 10,000 international runs

Mithali raj has become the first Indian Woman cricketer as well as the second international woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs across all the formats. She is the second woman cricketer to achieve this milestone after England’s Charlotte Edwards. Mithali Raj achieved the milestone during the ongoing 3rd ODI with South Africa.

PM Modi inaugurates Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

Prime Minister Modi on March 12, 2021, inaugurated the curtain-raiser activities of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav as well as flagged off padyatra in Gujarat to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The Mahotsav is a series of events that will take place all over the country to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence.

Removal of roadside religious structures in Uttar Pradesh

The UP government has ordered the removal of all the roadside religious structures on public roads in the state. The latest order by the government is in compliance with the directions of the High Court. The Supreme Court had earlier come down heavily on the state governments for not ordering the removal of encroachments in public places.

MoU signed between China and Russia for lunar space station

China and Russia have signed a memorandum to set up an international lunar research station. It will be a place of facilities and research and will be formed on Moon’s surface or in the orbit. Both the countries will also promote international cooperation and will provide equal access to any nation that plans to take part in the project.