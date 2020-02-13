Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 February 2020

Sarojini Naidu's 141st Birth Anniversary observed as National Women's Day

India on February 13, 2020 observed Sarojini Naidu's 141st Birth Anniversary as National Women's Day 2020. Naidu was the first woman governor of India’s United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh). She was popularly known as 'Nightingale of India' for her collection of poems. She was also actively involved in the Indian National Movement.

Libya: UNSC members adopt a resolution for lasting ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on February 12, 2020 adopted a resolution for a "lasting ceasefire" in Libya between the warring sides without any pre-conditions. The Resolution was drafted by the United Kingdom was approved by 14 UNSC Members.

Supreme Court orders parties to publish criminal records of all candidates

The Supreme Court recently directed all the political parties to publish the criminal records of all the candidates, if any, within the next 48 hours. These records need to be published on the official websites of these political parties as well as on their social media handles such as Facebook and Twitter. The apex court also asked the parties the reason behind allotting the election tickets to candidates with a criminal record.

School Health Ambassador Initiative launched

School Health Ambassador Initiative launched, as a part of Ayushman Bharat, across India to raise awareness about the preventive health aspects. Under this initiative, in every government school, two teachers will be identified as ‘health and wellness ambassadors’.

World Radio Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The World Radio Day was observed across the world on February 13, 2020 to highlight the importance of radio as the most accessible media around the world. The first World Radio Day was observed in the year 2012.