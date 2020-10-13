Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 October 2020

India & Maldives sign LOC agreement for GMCP implementation

India and Maldives signed a Line of Credit (LOC) Agreement worth USD 400 million on October 12, 2020 for implementation of Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP). This is the largest infrastructure and connectivity project of the island nation. Under the project, a 6.7 km bridge will be constructed that will connect Male with Gulhifalhu Port and Thilafushi Industrial Zone.

WHO Chief states COVID-19 cases rising alarmingly

The World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on October 12, 2020 stated that the COVID-19 cases have been rising alarmingly since the last four days. The rise in cases have been observed particularly in America and Europe. On the contrary, some cities have done well and reported a rise in hospitalisation.

EC announces dates for Rajya Sabha Elections 2020, polling to take place on 9 November

The Election Commission has on October 13, 2020 announced the dates of Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 for 11 seats. The term of 11 MPs of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to expire on November 25, 2020. The polling will take place on 9 November. The election process will be completed by November 11, 2020.

Johnson & Johnson stops COVID-19 vaccine trials after volunteer fell ill

Johnson & Johnson has decided to stop the clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine named ENSEMBLE after an unexplained illness was witnessed in one of the volunteers of trial. The illness of the volunteer is currently being reviewed and analysed by physicians and the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

Centre-State disagreement over borrowing continues, Centre clarifies it will not borrow for states

The Centre-state dispute over borrowing continues further as the centre clarified that it will facilitate borrowings only for those states who are willing to go agree with the two proposed borrowing options. This information was shared by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.