Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 February 2020

See how India remembers Pulwama attack martyrs!

A memorial was inaugurated to pay homage to all the Pulwama attack martyrs at the Lethpora camp on February 14. The memorial carries the names and pictures of all the 40 brave jawans who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed exactly one year back.

Rishi Sunak named new UK Finance Minister

Rishi Sunak has been named as the United Kingdom’s new Finance Minister. He was appointed by PM Boris Johnson to succeed Sajid Javid, who resigned from the post. Rishi Sunak is Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law.

Indian Hockey Captain wins FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award

Manpreet Singh has won the FIH’s Player of the Year 2019 award. Manpreet Singh beat Belgium's Arthur van Dorren and Argentina’s Lucas Villa to win the honour. He is the first Indian to win the best player of the year award.

India, Portugal sign seven agreements

India and Portugal have signed seven agreements to boost cooperation and bilateral ties. The agreements were signed during the state visit of Portugal’s President. This is President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s first visit to India. PM Modi had visited Portugal in June 2017.

Supreme Court lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR between 6pm-6am

The Supreme Court has lifted the ban imposed on construction activities between 6 pm and 6 am in the Delhi-NCR region. The ban was imposed to fight the severe air quality level in the national capital. However, the builders filed a plea before the apex court stating that the ban had served its purpose now.