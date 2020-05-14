Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 May 2020

WHO warns COVID-19 may never go away

The global health agency, World Health Organisation (WHO) recently stated that the novel Coronavirus may never vanish from the world and people will have to learn to live with the disease. As per the Michael Ryan, the WHO’s Emergencies Director, it is still unpredictable when humans will achieve victory over the deadly virus.

Comparison between Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan & Other Economic Packages

PM Modi recently launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan as a COVID-19 relief economic package to revive the economy of country. Several other countries have also launched such packages to provide stimulus to their economies. India's Atmanirbhar economic package is one of the largest packages and is valued at 10% of its GDP. Get here comparison between packages of India & other countries.

Indian Railways suspends Regular Train Service till June 30

Indian Railways has suspended the regular train services till June 30, 2020. The trains services that have been cancelled include Passenger, Mail, Express, and Suburban. However, the Railways will refund the full amount of the train tickets booked already by the people. Only Shramik Special Trains & special passenger trains will continue to operate.

Haryana & J&K to provide tap water to rural households by December 2022

The Governments of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently announced to provide tap water connections by December 2022, 2 years ahead of the national goal which is 2024-25. Both the Governments presented their plan in this regard to the Department of Drinking water & Sanitation on May 12, 2020.

NDBto provide USD 1 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19

New Development Bank of BRICS will be providing USD 1 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19 pandemic as an 'Emergency Assistance Program Loan'. This loan will help India reduce economic, social and human losses.