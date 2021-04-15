Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 April 2021

MANAS App launched to promote mental wellbeing

MANAS App launched by the Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan. The app will help in promoting mental wellbeing across all age groups. The initial version of the app will focus on promoting the positive mental health of those between 15-35.

First floating LNG storage and regasification unit in Maharashtra state

India’s first LNG storage and regasification unit are in Maharashtra. The unit had arrived at the Jaigarh terminal of H-Energy’s Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. The launch will help in boosting the opportunities and will help in the development of social infrastructure and port-based industries in India.

Delhi Government announces weekend curfew

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state government has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the city. The step has been taken to curb the rising cases of Coronavirus in the Capital. Only essential services will be allowed and curfew passes will be given.

Prime Minister of Haiti resigns

Joseph Jouthe, Prime Minister of Haiti submitted his resignation amid the increase in killings and kidnappings in the country. He served as a Prime Minister since March 2020. His resignation was accepted by the President. Haiti is going through severe political instability leading to protests and violence.

Lost Golden City discovered in Egypt

The Government of Egypt has announced that a ‘Lost Golden City’ has been discovered which was buried under the sands in Luxor for the past 3,000 years. The latest discovered city has also been identified by archaeologists as the most significant discovery. It will give insight into the life of the ancient Egyptians and the timeline of the empire.