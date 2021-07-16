Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 July 2021

First Grain ATM set up in Gurugram

Haryana State Government has announced that the first grain ATM of India has been set up as a pilot project in Gurugram. These ATMs will address all the complaints regarding the right measurement of ration quantity as well as the waiting time. The Government has also been planning to install these ATMs at its depots across the state.

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passes away

The three-time National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by her agent. She was best known for her work in Shyam Benegal’s ‘Mammo’, ‘Tamas’ and popular daily soap ‘Balika Vadhu’. She was also loved for her performance in the 2018 release ‘Badhaai Ho’.

Pulitzer winning photojournalist dies covering Afghanistan clashes

Danish Siddiqui, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist was killed while covering the clashes between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces. The Reuters photojournalist was covering the situation in Kandahar city for the past few days. He was part of the Reuters team that had won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis.

Rishabh Pant tests positive for Coronavirus

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8, 2021. The news was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The BCCI tweet also informed that net bowler/training assistant Dayanand Garani has also tested positive.

Floods in Western Europe

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall have left dozen dead and several thousand missing in Western Europe. Germany is worst affected as the fast-moving torrents of water take over entire towns and villages in the western and southern parts of the country. Reportedly, over 80 people have died in Germany, 9 in Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Netherlands have also been affected.