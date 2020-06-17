Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 June 2020

AIIB approves USD 750 million loan to India to battle COVID-19

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has given its approval to USD 750 million loan to India to help in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The AIIB approved this financial assistance on exceptional basis to help India through projects that are co-financed with the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank.

PM Modi responds on India-China clash

PM Narendra Modi on June 17, 2020 responded on the India-China face-off that took place at Galwan valley in Ladakh. He states that the sacrifices of the Indian Martyrs will not go in vain. He further stated that India wants peace as well as is capable of giving a a befitting reply, if situation demands. India will never give up on its sovereignty and integrity.

Petition seeking 27% reservation for OBCs in medical, dental colleges filed in Delhi HC

A petition seeking 27 percent reservation for OBC category candidates in medical and dental colleges has been filed in the Delhi High Court. The petition claims that in the year 2018 and 2019, 5530 seats which were reserved for OBC category were allotted to General Category candidates. The petition aims to stop alleged discrimination against the OBC students.

AYUSH Ministry launches ‘Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family’ Campaign

The AYUSH Ministry has launched 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' campaign to mark the International Yoga Day 2020. Under the campaign, the Ministry will encourage people to perform Yogasanas from their homes, while maintaining social distancing and other restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists observe “Fifth State of Matter” for first time in space

A team of NASA scientists has observed the fifth state of matter for the first time in space. This observation will help scientists in solving some of the Bose-Einstein Quantum universe’s difficult questions. The existence of Bose-Einstein condensates (BEC) fifth state of matter was projected by Albert Einstein and Indian mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose a century ago.