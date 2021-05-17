Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 May 2021

IMD issues warning for Cyclone Tauktae

An extremely severe cyclonic storm warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Gujarat and Diu coasts. Cyclone Tauktae is said to hit the parts of India with a speed of approx. 20 km/h. Cyclones with wind speeds from 119 to 222 km/h are predicted as extremely severe cyclonic storms.

Mexico’s Andrea Meza becomes 69th Miss Universe

Andrea Meza has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020. Miss India Adline Castelino made it to the top 4th position of the pageant. The 26-year-old winner was crowned by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi. The pageant was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

David Attenborough becomes People’s Advocate of COP26 for Climate Change

A natural historian and a renowned broadcaster, David Attenborough has been appointed as the People’s Advocate of COP26. He has been appointed to the position for the UK’s Presidency of the UN Climate Change Summit.

Defence Minister hands over the first batch of DRDO’s 2DG Drug

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 17 released the first batch of DRDO’s anti-COVID drug to treat the Coronavirus patients. The anti-Covid 2DG drug has been developed by DRDO. The first batch was handed over to the Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan.

UN calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine

During a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the UN chief called for the complete ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and asserted that the fighting and violence must be stopped immediately. This was the first public meeting of UNSC on the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine.