Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 September 2021

Shefali Juneja becomes first woman chairperson of ICAO

Shefali Juneja from India has become the first woman Chairperson of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Security Committee. India has taken up the responsibility of the Aviation Security Committee after a gap of 12 years. Juneja had been previously serving as the Joint Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry.

BHEL commissions India’s largest floating solar plant

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has announced that it has decided to commission India’s largest floating solar photovoltaic plant in Andhra Pradesh. The 25-mega watt floating SPV project in Andhra Pradesh covers an area of 100 acres. The plant will also help in saving valuable land resources by reducing evaporation.

Government launches Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana has been launched by the Central Government under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Under the programme, entry-level training will be provided to the youth in industry-relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes. training will be provided to 50,000 candidates.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli steps down as T20 Captain

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as the T20 captain of the team after the men's T20 World Cup. It is scheduled to take place in Dubai in October 2021. Kohli will remain captain for the Test and ODI formats. He shared the news through a note on Twitter and Instagram.

Somalian President suspends PM’s powers

The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced that he has suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble’s executive power. In an official statement, the President said that the Prime Minister has violated the constitution. PM’s suspension will last until the conclusion of elections in Somalia later in 2021.