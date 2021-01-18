Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 January 2021

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II; Surat metro project

PM Narendra Modi on January 18, 2021 virtually laid the foundation stone of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project. These Metro Projects will bring in ‘Mass Rapid Transit Systems’ to Ahmedabad and Surat cities of the Gujarat state. These projects will be implemented by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

Coronavirus found in ice cream in China

The novel Coronavirus has been detected in an ice cream in China, following which, the concerned company has been sealed and cartons of the same batch have been recalled. The Daqiaodao Food Company of Tianjin region of China is the producer of this ice cream. This is the first such instance of someone contracting coronavirus from ice cream.

‘SAKSHAM’ Campaign launched by Petroleum Ministry

The Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas launched the ‘SAKSHAM’ campaign on January 16, 2021 with an aim to raise awareness about the fossil fuels and adverse impact of rising carbon footprints among the customers. The motive is to convince consumers to switch to the use of cleaner fuels.

PM Modi invited to attend G7 Summit in June 2021

The United Kingdom government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 Summit in June 2021 as a guest. The G7 Summit is set to be held during June 11 - 14, 2021 in Cornwall. The UK government also invited South Korea and Australia leaders to attend the meeting as guest countries.

National Road Safety Month Commences

The National Road Safety Month commenced from January 18, 2021. The month-long event will help spread awareness about the road safety and suggest measures to reduce road accidents in India. Various activities have been planned to observe the event such as a Film on Road safety, Road Safety awards and the National Championship Safe Speed Challenge.