Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 June 2021

Global deaths due to COVID-19 surpasses 4 million

As per the Reuters study, the global deaths because of the Coronavirus pandemic have exceeded the 4 million mark. It took over a year to record 2 million deaths, however, the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days. The US, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and India represent about 50% of the COVID-19 deaths.

Third largest diamond in the world found in Botswana

The World’s third-largest diamond has been found in Botswana, South Africa. Botswana is also Africa’s largest producer of diamonds. The newly founded stone weighs a little less than the second-largest Lesedi la Rona diamond of 1,109 carats and the largest 3,106 carat Cullinan diamond also founded in South Africa.

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first President, passes away

The first President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, passed away at the age of 97. He was also the champion of African independence. The news was shared by the current President of Zambia Edgar Lungu. Kenneth Kaunda was the first democratically elected President of Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

Switzerland ranks on top on World Competitiveness Index 2021

In the World Competitiveness Index 2021, Switzerland has acquired first place while Sweden is second. India has maintained its 43rd rank on the index. Digitalization, innovation, social cohesion, and welfare benefits are key to the economic performance in the 2021 competitiveness ranking.

Customized Crash Course program for COVID-19 frontline workers launched

PM Modi has launched a customized crash course program for the COVID-19 frontline workers. With the course, the government aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID-19 warriors across the country. The skilled non-medical healthcare workers will fill the present and future needs of manpower in India’s health care sector.