Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 May 2021

The former President of Indian Medical Association and Padma Shree Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal has passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 62. 

Created On: May 18, 2021 14:34 ISTModified On: May 18, 2021 14:34 IST
Former IMA President Dr KK Aggarwal passes away

The former President of Indian Medical Association and Padma Shree Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal has passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 62. He was a veteran cardiologist and was a familiar face on social media. Dr KK Aggarwal had also made various videos educating people about COVID-19.

Plasma Therapy dropped from COVID-19 treatment in India

New clinical guidelines on the management of mild, moderate, and severe covid cases, which was released by the COVID National Task have not mentioned Plasma Therapy. The decision was taken on the recommendations of ICMR, AIIMS, and other Health bodies. Plasma Therapy was largely used as a medium to treat Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi held meeting with state, district officials

PM Modi held a meeting with the officials of states and districts and asked about their experiences in handling the widespread pandemic. Many officials had come up with effective measures at the ground level to control the spread of the infections.

China supports global TRIPS waiver for Coronavirus vaccines

China has decided to extend its support to India’s and South Africa’s proposal for a temporary waiver of TRIPS for COVID-19 vaccines. Beijing will also be helping all the developing nations in their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. In October 2020, South Africa and India had requested for TRIPS waiver for vaccines.

US pledges 80 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines to various countries

The US government has decided to share 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally over the next 6 weeks. This will also make the US a leader in sharing the vaccine supplies, outpacing China as well as Russia. The 80 million doses will include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines.

