Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 April 2021

Delhi announces lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases

The Delhi Government has announced a lockdown in the National Capital to curb the rising Coronavirus cases. The curfew will be from 10 pm on April 19, 2021, till 5 am on April 26, 2021. All the essential services will be available.

Four books released by PM Modi on Ambedkar Jayanti 2021

PM Modi had paid his tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary. While speaking about Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution to the strong foundation of India, PM Modi also released four books on Bhim Rao Ambedkar. He added that these books will reflect the universal vision of Ambedkar.

UK PM’s visit to India canceled

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to visit India next week, has decided to cancel his trip amid the rising cases of infections. The MEA Spokesperson has informed that both PM Modi and PM Boris Johnson will communicate with each other through a virtual meeting and will discuss UK-India Partnership.

Crew-2 mission to be launched by NASA SpaceX

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission astronauts will lift off to the International Space station on April 22, 2021. The astronauts from Crew-1, which had successfully docked into ISS in November 2020, will be returning on April 28, 2021. The Crew-2 mission will lift off 4 astronauts.

Four oxygen plants to be set up by IFFCO

Four medical oxygen plants will be established by IFFCO worth Rs. 30 crores amid the oxygen crisis in hospitals in various states. The medical oxygen plants will be set up in Odisha, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh and will provide free oxygen to the hospitals in crisis.