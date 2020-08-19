Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 August 2020

National Recruitment Agency gets Cabinet nod to conduct Common Eligibility Test

Union Cabinet gave its approval to set up the 'National Recruitment Agency' for conducting the Common Eligibility Test for all the recruitment agencies such as UGC, RRB,CBSE, SSC and others. The move is expected to boost transparency in the entire recruitment process and will be beneficial for the youth looking out for jobs.

RBI releases framework for retail payments for pan-India entity

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched the framework to set up pan-India Entity for retail payments. To set up this pan-India umbrella entity, the central bank has invited applications from companies by February 26, 2021. This entity will monitor national and international developments to prevent frauds and shocks.

Reliance Retail buys majority stake in Netmeds

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired a majority stake of Rs 620 crores in 'Netmeds', subsidiaries of Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. The announcement regarding this was made by the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani stated that the deal is in line with the commitment to provide digital access to all in the country.

Mali President resigns after being detained at gunpoint

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita submitted his resignation on August 19, 2020 and dissolved the Parliament and the National Assembly after getting detained at gunpoint by armed mutinying soldiers in the Bamako. The resignation is effective from immediate effect.

India negotiating with 13 countries to create air bubbles

India is negotiating with 13 more countries to create 'air bubble' through an agreement. Under the 'air bubble' arrangement, the signatory countries will start operating to and fro international flights with some restrictions. India has already signed air bubbles with US, UK, UAE, Germany, Maldives, France, and Qatar.