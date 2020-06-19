Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 June 2020

Nepal's President approves bill to release new national map

The President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari has approved the controversial Amendment Bill that revises the Nepal's political map that include three territories of India. The bill was earlier passed by Nepal's Parliament wherein all the 57 members voted in favour of bill. The new map includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

CSIR gets approval to begin Phase III clinical trials of Umifenovir drug

The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) has been given the approval to begin the phase III clinical trials of antiviral drug Umifenovir. The CDRI is a part of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The trials will be carried out at ERA’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital, Lucknow, Kind George’s Medical University (KGMU), and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute.

India to host 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

The All India Football Consideration (AIFF) will be hosting the Women’s Asian Cup 2022 of Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The decision was taken during the AFC Women’s Football Committee. The Committee had recommended India to host the tournament earlier in February 2020. It will be the first time for India to host the Women’s Asian Cup 2022 since 1979.

India to participate in RIC meeting with China, Russia on June 23

India will be participating in the RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting on June 23. The meeting will be held between the foreign ministers of all these three countries. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi amid rising tensions between India and China. The meeting will be held virtually.

India will serve as UNSC president for August 2021

India will be serving as UNSC President for August 2021. India was earlier elected as the non-permanent member of the 15-member United Nations Security Council. The UNSC presidency is held for a month by each of its members in alphabetical order.