Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 April 2020

IRDAI announces Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy for COVID-19

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently on April 1, 2020 announced the Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy to cover the COVID-19. Under this insurance scheme, all the standard health insurance policies will cover the hospitalisation expenses for novel Coronavirus. All the 29 general and health insurance companies need to provide the service.

Wimbledon Championship canceled due to Coronavirus pandemic

The Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2020 has been cancelled due to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The announcement regarding the cancellation of championship was made by the All England lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). The tennis tournament was scheduled to begin from June 29, 2020 in the United Kingdom.

OBC, UBI CEOs appointed as Special Duty Officers post mega merger

Post the mega merger of 10 PSU banks into 4; the Chief Executive Officers of the Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were designated as the ‘Officers on Special Duty’ in the Anchor Bank - Punjab National Bank (PNB). After the merger of these three banks, the PNB becomes the second largest public sector bank after the State Bank of India .

Centre redefines domicile rule for Jammu & Kashmir

The Central Government recently redefined the domicile rule for union territory Jammu and Kashmir. As per the new redefined rules, people who have been living in J&K for at least 15 years are now eligible to become domicile of Jammu & Kashmir.

Coronavirus: Things we don't know about Covid-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak is the biggest challenge that the whole world faces today. Despite plethora of information available on the internet and extensive studies carried out by doctors and scientists, there are several things people are not aware about. Check here the unknown things about the COVID-19 pandemic along with known facts.