Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 February 2021

Myanmar Military takes control of nation; Emergency declared

The Myanmar military took control of the nation on February 1, 2021 coup and declared a state of emergency for 1 year. The military has detained the Myanmar counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi along with several other leaders. The Military has also announced the new elections which will take place after the emergency ends.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy to be effective from April 1, 2021

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy that was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech on February 1, 2021 will come into effect from April 1, 2021. Under this voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, people will have to undertake fitness tests of their personal vehicles after 20 years in automated centres and commercial vehicles will undergo test after 15 years.

Agriculture Infrastructure & Development Cess (AIDC): Know what is it & why is it in news

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech 2021 announced to impose the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre and Rs 4 per litre on petrol and diesel respectively. The Finance Minister stated that the AIDC cess is not uniform and it will vary from product to product. The AIDC will also be levied on alcohol, Crude palm & soyabean oil, Gold & Silver Dore bars, peas, kabuli chana, apples and Bengal gram, etc.

Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana: Know Everything Here!

The Union Budget 2021 has introduced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. This centrally sponsored scheme will be implemented over the period of 6 years with a financial outlay of Rs. 64,180 crores. The scheme will help boost 17,788 rural and 11,024 Urban health and wellness centres.

Oxford Languages named Aatmanirbharta as Hindi Word of 2020

The Oxford Languages has named 'Aatmanirbharta' as its Hindi word of the year 2020. 'Aatmanirbharta' implies self-reliance and it came into limelight when PM Narendra Modi announced to make India 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.