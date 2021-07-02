Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 July 2021

New IT Policy announced by Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Government announced a new Information Technology Policy for 2021-2024. The policy is expected to generate more than 55,000 jobs in the state over the next three years. Through the policy, the state will earn a revenue of Rs. 783 crores in over 10 years.

Heat Dome in Canada and the US

Canada and the United States have been reeling under the heatwave causing severe health crisis to the people living in parts of North America. The soaring temperatures are caused by a phenomenon known as Heat Dome which occurs when the atmosphere traps ocean air like a cap or lid.

Delhi Government to roll out Cloud-based Health Project

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has informed that the cloud-based Health Care Information Management System will be rolled out by March 2022. Delhi will be the only state in the country to have this system which will also be implemented in private hospitals as well.

India joins inclusive Inclusive Framework Tax Deal of OECD/G20

India with the majority members of OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting has adopted a high-level statement. It comprises an outline of a consensus solution for addressing the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.

First female swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Maana Patel has become the first Indian female swimmer who has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She qualified for the event through the universality quota. Maana Patel will also be the third Indian swimmer to take part in upcoming games after Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj.