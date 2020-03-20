Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 March 2020

MP CM Kamal Nath resigns before Floor Test

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath submitted his resignation on March 20, 2020, ahead of the floor test due to the reduced majority in 230-member MP legislative assembly. The numbers favoured the Bhartiya Janata Party. In a press conference, Kamal Nath accused the BJP of toppling his government in the State since its formation in December 2018.

Coronavirus in India: UP to sanitize Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur

India's confirmed cases of Coronavirus rose to 223 as on March 20, 2020. Amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the closure of all Delhi malls. However, the grocery shops, vegetable shops and pharmacy shops will remain open in the malls of National capital. The entire nation will observe the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, 2020.

Defence Ministry signs Rs 880 crore agreement for light machine guns with Israel

Union Defence Ministry recently signed Rs 880 crore capital acquisition contract with the Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) for over 16000 light machine guns. As per the contract, the Israeli firm will provide Negev 7.62x51 mm light machine guns to the Armed Forces of India. Several countries are already using these guns.

Whatsapp chatbot to respond to coronavirus queries

The Whatsapp Chatbot number is 9013151515. The information was shared by NPPA - National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority.

IBM-built fastest supercomputer hunts for coronavirus vaccine

IBM-built world’s fastest supercomputer begins its hunt for the coronavirus vaccine. The supercomputer has been tasked to go through the hundreds and thousands of molecules to find compounds that could create the vaccine to treat Coronavirus.