Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 September 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi becomes new Chief Minister of Punjab

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has become the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab. Channi was administered the oath of office by the Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit. Charanjit Singh Channi is the first Dalit to hold the post of Punjab CM. The move came after the former CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the position.

Emmys Awards 2021 winners

The 73rd Emmy Awards were held as an in-person event bringing together favorite TV stars on the red carpet. The prestigious award honoured some of the best from OTT and TV. Some of the names that won big are Kate Winslet for her work in ‘Mare of Easttown’, Olivia Colman for ‘The Crown’, and Jason Sudeikis for the critically acclaimed comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’.

Rajasthan govt passes bill to allow child marriages registration

The Rajasthan Assembly passed a bill that amends the 2009 Act [Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act]. The new bill provides for the mandatory registration of marriages, including child marriage in the state. In India, child marriages are strictly prohibited as per the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Canada elections

Canada voted on September 20 to elect its 44th Parliament. After a tight race between the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party and the Conservative Party in opposition led by Erin O’Toole, the votes will get to choose whom they want to see representing them in the Parliament. Canada had its last federal election in 2019.

12-digit Unique ID for farmers

The Government has started generating 12-digit unique IDs for Indian farmers. It is a part of the government’s Digital Agriculture Mission to create a unified Farmers Service Interface. The unique ID will help the country’s farmers benefitting from all-farm-related services of various agricultural schemes and credit facilities seamlessly.