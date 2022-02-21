Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 February 2022

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Check winners

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were announced in a ceremony on February 20, 2022. Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for '83' while Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for her magnificent work in 'Mimi'. 'Pushpa: The Rise’ won the DPIFF 2022 Film of the Year award.

AP IT Minister Goutham Reddy passes away

Information and Technology and Industries Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away on February 21, 2022, after suffering a heart attack. Reddy was taken to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills after he collapsed at his place. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor of AP Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed shock over the sudden demise of Goutham Reddy.

Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in prison under Fifth Fodder Scam Case Verdict

RJD leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced by a CBI court in Ranchi to 5 years' imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on Lalu Prasad Yadav. The three-time former Chief Minister of Bihar was found guilty in the fifth fodder scam case along with 39 others on February 15, 2022.

Gujarat Titan unveils Team Logo in metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveiled the team logo in the Metaverse symbolizing the franchise's aspirations to achieve the pinnacle of success in the upcoming IPL 2022 edition. The logo was unveiled by Head Coach Ashish Nehru along with Captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in the virtual dugout.

ICC Cricket Rankings 2022

The Indian Cricket team has become the world's top-ranked T20 side after its recent 3-0 win in the T20I series against West Indies. Both India and England have the same rating but India is ranked at the top as it has more points than England. Pakistan is ranked third with a 266 ratings. It is followed by New Zealand with 255 ratings and South Africa with 253 ratings.