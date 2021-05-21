Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 May 2021

Successor of 14th Dalai Lama to be approved by China

The Government of China has announced that any successor of the 14th Dalai Lama has to be approved by it. This decision by China rules out recognition to any heir who will be nominated by Dalai Lama or his followers.

Israel-Hamas gives agreement for ceasefire

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after almost two weeks of war that claimed hundreds of lives. The ceasefire between the two sides has come into effect from 2 am on May 21, 2021. The ceasefire was announced came after mounting international pressure calling to end the violence.

States and UTs to make Black Fungus notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

The Central Government has asked the States and UTs to make Mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act. The decision has been taken amid the rise of Black Fungus cases across the country. It is caused because of the use of steroids used in the COVID-19 treatment.

Chipko Movement Leader Sunderlal Bahuguna passes away

The Chipko Movement leader and a noted environmentalist, Sunderlal Bahuguna passed away due to the Coronavirus pandemic at the age of 94. Bahuguna led the Chipko Movement that started in 1973 in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. During the 1980s, he was also an activist in Anti-Tehri Dam Movement.

Largest iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

World’s largest iceberg has broken off the coast of Antarctica. Icebergs are formed when a large portion of ice breaks off from the glaciers and starts floating in the open water. The latest broken iceberg is measured around 170 km long and 25 km wide.